Ronald E. Beachley
Chambersburg - Ronald E. Beachley, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020 in his home due to natural causes. Born on July 29, 1927 in Fayetteville, PA, he was the son of Raymond E. Beachley and Grace Morgan Beachley. He was married to the late Norma Nye Anna Stambaugh Beachley, who preceded him in death on December 22, 2008.
A 1945 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, Ronald then served his country with the U.S. Army. After the army he attended trade schools in Baltimore and New York. He then returned home to the family printing business, the former Craft Press in Chambersburg. His career there spanned 45 years, serving as president from 1974-1991. He was an avid golfer for much of his life, and served as a past president of Chambersburg Country Club. He was also a long time member of the Church of the Brethren in Chambersburg. He and his wife loved to go on cruises and travel, with their favorite destinations including Myrtle Beach and New York City
Surviving are two daughters, Victoria (Dennis) Kiser and Deborah (Terry) Zenefski all of Chambersburg; grandchildren Angela Morgan and Brent Saunders; and one granddaughter, Leah Morgan. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Janice Schuler, Gladys Beachley, and Laura Mai Cormany.
Private graveside services will be conducted in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Brethren 260 S. 4th St. Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences may be shared on his page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020