Ronald E. Kaiser
Chambersburg - Ronald E. Kaiser, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. Born January 21, 1939 in Fayetteville, PA, he was a son of the late Lawrence E. Kaiseer, Sr. and Hazel Carbaugh Kaiser.
Ron was a 1958 graduate of CASHS. A US Army veteran, he served honorably from 1961 - 1963. Ron and his brother Lawrence started Kaiser Plumbing and Heating in 1968. After his brother's retirement in 1985, Ron became the owner/operator of Ron Kaiser Plumbing and Heating for 28 years until his own retirement in 2013. Following his retirement, Ron enjoyed his part-time job delivering car parts for NAPA. He was a member of New Guilford Brethren In Christ Church, the National Street Rod Association, and the Chambersburg Motor Knights.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Wenger Kaiser, whom he married on November 7, 1964; his daughter, Kelly Kaiser Cummings and husband Shawn of St. Thomas; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Parker Cummings. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by two siblings, Jane Kaiser Reasner and Lawrence E. Kaiser, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 AM in New Guilford Brethren In Christ Church, 1575 Mont Alto Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Lawton Jacobs will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Guilford Brethren In Christ Church at the above address or to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019