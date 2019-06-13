Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Chambersburg - Ronald E. Myles Died April 23, 2019 in Chambersburg.

Husband of the late E. Lucille Bradburn Myles. Father of the late Beth Ann Myles.

Ron was predeceased by his sister Leona Mae.

Surviving are several brothers and sisters, and many friends.

Ron is survived by and was stepfather to George, Dave, Diane, Douglas, Donna Praskovich from Pittsburgh.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Ron will be interred at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Public Opinion from June 13 to June 14, 2019
