Ronald E. Walters
Chambersburg - Ronald E. Walters, 87 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at The Shook Home. Born January 10, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Paul and Kathleen Wilson Walters. Mr. Walters retired from the James River Corporation (formerly American-Can Company). He had also been employed as a meat cutter for several area stores and after retiring enjoyed working as a delivery driver for Plasterer's Florist in Chambersburg and Truck Enterprises in Hagerstown.
He was a member of King Street United Brethren Church where he was active with the New Life Sunday school class. He was also a member of Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW, Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion, and the Chambersburg Club. His hobbies included hunting and bowling, and he was a fan of the Washington Redskins, Penn State football, and the Fayetteville Browns. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family; attending his grandchildren's sporting events; and cooking for family gatherings. His wife, Jean E. Miller Walters, whom he married August 2, 1952, preceded him in death on June 28, 2013.
He is survived by four children, Stephen E. Walters (wife Patti) of Greencastle, PA; Cathy E. Pristas of Chambersburg; Cynthia E. Wagaman (husband Ray) of Fayetteville, PA; and Cheryl E. Walters (partner John Lightner) of Chambersburg, PA; eleven grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, William Walters (wife Ruth) of Upper Strasburg; two sisters-in-laws, Carolyn Walters and Virginia Walters, both of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Galen; and his son-in-law, Michael Pristas .
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to The Shook Home, 55 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020