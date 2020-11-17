1/
Ronald Johnson
Ronald Lee Johnson, 79, of Chambersburg passed away November 15, 2020 at Falling Spring Nursing Home. He was born on March 4, 1941 in Greene Township, Pennsylvania to Lee L. and Clara Mae (Shafer) Johnson.

"Ronnie" resided at the family farm on Johnson Road for 44 years, then moved to foster care. While in foster care he began to work at OSI, and was so proud of his work.

Ronnie was the last of him immediate family. He is survived by a nephew, Steven Johnson, a niece, Judith Hansen, both of Northern Virginia, and a nephew, Barry Staley of Chambersburg. Also surviving is his faithful and loyal caregiver, Sharon Hess of Chambersburg.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Stanley Johnson and a sister, Jean Staley.

Graveside services will be Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg with Rev. Scott Bowerman officiating. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
