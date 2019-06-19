|
Ronald L. Bowman
Chambersburg - Ronald L. Bowman, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 16, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 4, 1948 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wilbur Harvey Bowman and Emma Creamer Klenzing Bowman Henry. He was a 1967 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Ron began a career in the insurance industry in the mid 1970's, first working at Prudential Insurance and later with McDowell Insurance. He was last employed as a partner for many years with the Strickler Insurance Agency in Chambersburg, retiring in 1991. He was a member of King Street United Brethren Church where he had at one time assisted with worship services and taught Sunday school. He was a member of the Chambersburg Noontime Lions Club and the Association of Life Underwriters. He enjoyed working with wood; fishing; various home projects; and traveling on cruises to Carribean destinations. Most of all Ron enjoyed time spent with his family, especially picnics and movie night with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Hughes Bowman, whom he married April 13, 1968; his daughter, Charlene "Shonnie" Lindsey of Shippensburg; five grandchildren, Lindsay Bowman, Cheyenne Bowman, Brandon Lindsey, Tristan Bowman, and Riley Lindsey; and his brother, Walter Klenzing and wife Judy of Chambersburg. He is also survived by 1 niece, six nephews, and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Carl Henry; his son, Ronald L. "Chip" Bowman, Jr. on June 15, 2016; and his sister, Patricia Klenzing Caldwell.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday and from Noon - 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be welcomed by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Public Opinion on June 19, 2019