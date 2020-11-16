Ronald Misitis
Chambersburg - Ronald A. Misitis, 77, of Chambersburg and formerly of Tionesta, PA passed away at his home on November 13, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1943 in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania to Anthony and Genevieve (Mandrier) Misitis.
Ron enlisted in the US Navy in 1960, where he worked as an aviation structural mechanic and instructor, maintaining and repairing ejection seats, air conditioning, heating and oxygen systems. He worked on ejection seats for the A-6 Intruder and A-4 Skyhawk. He was honorably discharged in 1976. His Navy career was a lifelong source of pride. He later worked for the Army Corps of Engineers at Tionesta Lake. Ron was a gifted scroll saw artist known for his intricate silhouettes. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving and proud father and grandfather.
Ron married his childhood sweetheart, Aline (Hannigan) and was blessed with nearly 56 years of marriage. It brings great peace to those who loved them both, that they have reunited in heaven. He is survived by his three children: Toni (Doug) Brant of Chambersburg, Bryan (Melanie) Misitis of Lexington Park, Maryland, and Michelle Misitis of Chambersburg. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brandon, Hannah, Jaycob, Abygail Misitis and Luke Brant. He is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Aline in 2019, and his sister Janet Kuester. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice for the loving care of their father.