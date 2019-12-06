|
Ronald R. "Ronnie" Neil, Sr.
Willow Hill, PA - Ronald R. "Ronnie" Neil, Sr., age 82, of Willow Hill, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Willow Hill, PA, he was the son of the late Simon and Mary Runk Neil.
Mr. Neil was a logger most of his career, however a confident personality he also operated heavy equipment, built homes, including his own, and worked as a cross country truck driver. An avid outdoorsman, Ronnie enjoyed hiking, hunting, and simply spending time in the woods. He was a member of the Mt. Green Hunting club. He was also a member of the former Mt. Green United Methodist Church, where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. A gifted athlete in his early years, Ronnie played baseball and had pitched in many leagues, where he was once scouted by the Chicago White Sox. He also played and managed the Mt. Green Softball Team and coached and managed Mt. Green Little League in the past. Ronnie also enjoyed his family, always making time to visit with his siblings. Notably, he was a compassionate caregiver for his wife during her illness.
Surviving are three children, Ronald R. Neil, Jr. (wife Jeanette) of Willow Hill, PA, Debra Shoemaker (husband Kenneth) of Amberson, PA, and Tony Neil (wife Tina) of Willow Hill, PA; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren; three great-great granddaughters; and five siblings, Patsy Sollenberger (husband Samuel) of Chambersburg, PA, Connie Wadel (husband John) of Chambersburg, PA, Bonnie Hockenberry (husband Leonard) of Willow Hill, PA, Simon Neil (wife Dee), and Richard Neil (wife Neva) both of Willow Hill, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Louise L. Neil in 2017 and a brother, Harry in infancy and sister, Goldie Wagner.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 AM at Shady Pine Mennonite Church, 14620 Shady Pine Rd, Willow Hill, PA 17271, where Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil and Rev. Samuel Sollenberger will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will be private. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice, to Lakisha of Visiting Angels and to Kathy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice, 1976 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on Ronnie's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019