Ronnie Poole
Chambersburg - Ronald Lee Poole, 73, of Chambersburg, , Pennsylvania passed away June 29, 2020 at home with his family by his side. . He was born on December 18, 1946 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to James and Zelda (unknown ) Poole. He served in the United Stated Marine Corp during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a welder, working at Grove Manufacturing and D.L. Martin. He loved hunting and fishing and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his two daughters; Grace Padilla-Cortes of Kingsland, Georgia and Tabitha (wife of Israel) Poole-Nieves of Mercersburg, PA. He has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Delores Jean Poole of Shippensburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Batzel Poole and a son; Ronnie Poole.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
