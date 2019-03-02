|
|
Rosalie Hykes
Greencastle - Rosalie C. (Leckron) Hykes, age 80, of Greencastle, PA died Tuesday afternoon February 26, 2019 in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born August 30, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nelson Russell and Lillian Celeste (Byers) Leckron. She married her husband Robert Eugene Hykes on November 24, 1956. He died on November 11, 1994.
Rosalie served as church organist for the former First Brethren Church in Hagerstown for 41 years and also worked at Earl's Market in State Line for over 35 years. She was a 1956 graduate of Greencastle High School.
Rosalie attended the Otterbein United Brethren Church of Greencastle and was a member of the former Trinity United Brethren Church of State Line. She was a charter member of the Middleburg/Mason-Dixon Line Historical Society and a member of the Relay For Life.
Rosalie's interests and hobbies included being an avid reader, puzzles, gardening, making Rosie's Original Homemade Cards, birdwatching, baking and craftworks. She loved being with her family and she enjoyed music, especially listening to the The Courier's, Charlie Zahm and Maddie McNeil.
Surviving family are one daughter, Darlene Higgins and husband William of Greencastle; one granddaughter, Katie Rose Garber and husband Patrick, of Huntingdon, PA; one step-grandson, Billy Higgins, of Quincy, PA; one great-grandson Robert Landon Higgins of Greencastle and one step-great-granddaughter Aidan Lorraine Higgins of Chambersburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson Robert W. Higgins, four brothers, John E. Leckron, Earl L. Leckron, Harold A. Leckron, Roy F. Leckron and a sister Myrtle L. Hartle.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2 at 2:00 PM. from the Otterbein United Brethren Church 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle with Rev. David G. Rawley officiating. Interment will be in the Beautiful View Cemetery in State Line, Washington County, MD. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Building Fund of Otterbein United Brethren Church 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle, PA. 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 2, 2019