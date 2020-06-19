Rosaline Shives
Rosaline Shives

Fort Loudon - Rosaline A. Shives 91 of Ft. Loudon, PA died June 17, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg.

Born October 3, 1928 in Concord, PA , she was a daughter of the late William and Kathleen Hockenberry Williamson.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Gillian Bro. Orchard. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Ft. Loudon where she served on the consistory, Sunday school superintendent, teacher and enjoyed volunteering at all church events.

She is survived by a son, Gary L. (Cheryl) Shives of Edenville, a daughter-in-law, Connie Shives of St. Thomas, step-daughter Holly Draper (Richard Moon) of St. David, AZ, a step-son Eric (Erica) Hornbaker of Chambersburg, PA, one grandson, one granddaughter, two step-grandsons, three great-grandsons and a sister Marion Swailes.

Rosaline was preceded in death by her first husband James J. Shives, Jr. in August 1998, her second husband, John H. Hornbaker in December 2019, a son Ronnie J. Shives, a granddaughter Kimberly Wible, and two brothers Carl and Clair Williamson.

A funeral service will be held on at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Ft. Loudon with Reverend Marleen Shepherd officiating. There will be a visitation starting 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Stenger Hill Cemetery, Ft. Loudon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Unity Church of Christ 13189 Main St. Ft. Loudon, PA 17224. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed and please do not attend the service if you are feeling ill. Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc. Mercersburg, PA




Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
