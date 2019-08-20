|
Rose E. Blattenberger
Shippensburg - Rose E. Blattenberger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center.
She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Shippensburg.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell C. Hockenberry who passed away January 27, 1983. One son, Jerry Hockenberry and one daughter, Barbara Evans are also deceased.
Rose is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert L. Blattenberger, one daughter, Frances Hepfer, three sons, Robert Hockenberry and Gary W. and Rodney R. Hockenberry, four step-daughters, Beverly Bumbaugh, Barbara Contreras, Peggy Ford and Angela D. Hartman and two brothers, Fulton and Harry Ferrell. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the First Assembly of God Church, Shippensburg with The Rev. Daniel E. Cluck officiating. Burial will be in the Mongul Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in church on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 325, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 20, 2019