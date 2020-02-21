Services
Rose E. Varner Zinn

Rose E. Varner Zinn Obituary
Rose E. Varner Zinn

Shippensburg - Rose E. Varner Zinn, 73, of Shippensburg, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Center. She was born on November 25, 1946 in Waynesboro and was a daughter of the late Edgar C. and Chloe E. (Shatzer) Hartman, Sr.

Rose graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1965. She was a loving homemaker. She also worked in several shoe factories in the local area, at Weiss Markets and owned Brookside Market in Walnut Bottom. Rose was a member of Middlesex United Methodist Church, Carlisle, the choir and the Methodist Women. She was a member and currently President of the Farm Women Chapter 1, Cumberland County and member of Walnut Bottom Fire & Rescue Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Merle C. Zinn, one daughter, Katrina L. (Stephen) Brown, six grandchildren, three brothers; Edgar Jr., Ronald and Chester Hartmen, five sisters; Shirley Foreman, Ruby Rupp, Judy Wenger, Nancy Statler and Doris Hartman, step-daughters; Kathy Goodrich and Karen Priar, one step-son, Kerry Varner and several nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold E. Varner who died Feb. 3, 1993.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Middlesex United Methodist Church, 118 North Middlesex Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Rachel Wong officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at the church. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the church. www.EwingBrothers.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
