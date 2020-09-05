Dr. Rose Helen Merrell-James



April 14, 1955-August 10, 2020



Dr. Rose Helen Merrell-James was learning and inspiring others through education for her entire life. Dr. Rose, as she came to be affectionately called, was an advocate for wellness and self-care. In her spare time, she worked as a certified Jazzercise instructor. Whether working on a cardio or stretching routine or in a classroom setting on the Shippensburg campus, she took on life with a confident, intelligent and compassionate resolve. She lived with great purpose and a quiet dignity. Dr. Rose will be missed.



Dr. Merrell-James is preceded in death by her father, Leon Merrell Sr.; mother, Jane Wynne Merrell and sister, Claudette Merrell. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Terrence A. James, Chambersburg PA; daughter, Nicole Danielle Richards, (Moustapha Diop), grandson, Frederick Diop, New York; sisters Paulette Merrell, Nebraska; Leanette Merrell (Mike Gran), Minnesota; brother, Leon Merrell Jr. (Karen), Nebraska; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many Jazzercise enthusiasts, friends, and colleagues in the field of education.



Memorial contributions suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Society.









