Dr. Rose Helen Merrell-James
Dr. Rose Helen Merrell-James

April 14, 1955-August 10, 2020

Dr. Rose Helen Merrell-James was learning and inspiring others through education for her entire life. Dr. Rose, as she came to be affectionately called, was an advocate for wellness and self-care. In her spare time, she worked as a certified Jazzercise instructor. Whether working on a cardio or stretching routine or in a classroom setting on the Shippensburg campus, she took on life with a confident, intelligent and compassionate resolve. She lived with great purpose and a quiet dignity. Dr. Rose will be missed.

Dr. Merrell-James is preceded in death by her father, Leon Merrell Sr.; mother, Jane Wynne Merrell and sister, Claudette Merrell. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Terrence A. James, Chambersburg PA; daughter, Nicole Danielle Richards, (Moustapha Diop), grandson, Frederick Diop, New York; sisters Paulette Merrell, Nebraska; Leanette Merrell (Mike Gran), Minnesota; brother, Leon Merrell Jr. (Karen), Nebraska; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many Jazzercise enthusiasts, friends, and colleagues in the field of education.

Memorial contributions suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Society.




Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
