Rose Z. Gipe
Chambersburg - Rose Z. Gipe, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. Born July 17, 1939 in Smithfield, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Bessie I. Shoaf Miller. Her beloved husband, William G. Gipe, preceded her in death in 2010.
Rose was employed at the Stanley Co., JC Penny's, W.T. Grant, and GeeBee's all in Chambersburg. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and adult coloring books.
She is survived by three children, Ralph "Jerry" Smith, Jr. of Chambersburg, Kathy Smith of Ebensburg, and Kevin Smith of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; her sister, Jane Opel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her son, Richard Smith in 2016.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
