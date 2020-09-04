1/1
Rose Z. Gipe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Z. Gipe

Chambersburg - Rose Z. Gipe, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. Born July 17, 1939 in Smithfield, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Bessie I. Shoaf Miller. Her beloved husband, William G. Gipe, preceded her in death in 2010.

Rose was employed at the Stanley Co., JC Penny's, W.T. Grant, and GeeBee's all in Chambersburg. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and adult coloring books.

She is survived by three children, Ralph "Jerry" Smith, Jr. of Chambersburg, Kathy Smith of Ebensburg, and Kevin Smith of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; her sister, Jane Opel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her son, Richard Smith in 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved