Rosemarie M. Thompson
Rosemarie M. Thompson

Chambersburg - Mrs. Rosemarie (Giorgini) Thompson, 58, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born March 31, 1962 in Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Platt) Giorgini.

After graduating from Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Rose earned her LPN degree from Chambersburg Vo-Tech. She worked for over 20 years at the Chambersburg Hospital. Rose spent her career in service and caring for others. She was most recently employed by Home Instead, helping elders in their homes.

Rose leaves behind her devoted husband of 37 years, Dale Thompson. She is also survived by a large and loving family. Rose will be deeply missed. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
