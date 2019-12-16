|
|
Rosemary Culp McCleary
Chambersburg - Rosemary Culp McCleary, 101, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Providence Place of Chambersburg. Born November 1, 1918, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Hazel Lecron Culp.
Rosemary was a 1936 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and earned a B.S. in History from Wilson College in 1940. She worked as an ammunition inspector at Letterkenny Army Depot until her marriage to James F. "Jim" McCleary in 1943. For more than 30 years, Rosemary and Jim traveled extensively to various work assignments around the world including Germany, Hawaii and Japan. After Jim's retirement the couple returned to Chambersburg.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and was active in the St. Paul United Methodist Women. Rosemary also enjoyed working at the Guilford Township voting precincts, and volunteering with Meals-On-Wheels and the Chambersburg Hospital Auxiliary. In her leisure time, Rosemary enjoyed traveling, reading, needlework and gardening. But her greatest joy was being with and taking care of her family.
She is survived by six children, Barbara Templeton and husband Richard, Elizabeth Wasarhaley and husband Raymond, Bonnie McKay and husband Charles, William McCleary and partner Chakree Krairit, Edward McCleary and wife Becky, and Carol Orndorf and husband Thomas; nine grandchildren, Brett and Aimee Templeton, Lorie Kelley, Anna Czack, Mark, Patrick, Jaclyn and Blair Orndorf, and Austin Miller; and nine great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. John Kratz will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, or to the 3544 Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019