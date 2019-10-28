|
|
Rosemary Holland
Fayetteville - Rosemary Holland, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill. Born June 28, 1945 in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Culvin Brinkworth.
Rosemary was a graduate of the University of Buffalo, earning her bachelors of Science in Psychology. She was the Administrator of the Bryn Mawr Hospital Pediatrics Department for a number of years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg and was an avid volunteer throughout her entire life at various churches, hospitals and community organizations. Always keeping busy, Rosemary spent her free time outdoors; golfing, hiking and gardening. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting, traveling and reading. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren over the Thanksgiving holidays and on family vacations.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William Holland, whom she married on October 20, 1979; her children, Rebecca Ruth Robinson and Jennifer Lynn Kearney; five grandchildren, Cole, Luke, Ethan, Lila, and Aidan; and sisters Diane Finn and Maureen Kovalavich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rob Howard Holland.
A memorial service for Rosemary will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg, 225 S Second St., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Catherine Boileau will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg Endowment Fund, at the above address.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019