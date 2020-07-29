Rosita Robinson
Gettysburg - Rosita Marie Robinson, 83, Gettysburg, PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born May 1, 1937 in Chambersburg, PA the daughter of the late Christian Martin and Martha Martin Mills. Rosita's husband, Joseph E. Robinson died in 2001.
Mrs. Robinson was a former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She graduated from Chambersburg High School and the Philadelphia School of Nursing. For over 40 years she was employed at the Gettysburg Hospital. She worked in almost every department in the hospital but spent 25 years in the Emergency Room. Rosita loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader and Baltimore Orioles fan.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by three children; Sharon M. Slaybaugh and her husband Tim of Gettysburg, PA, Joseph E. Robinson, II and his wife Jenni of Gettysburg, PA, Melissa A. Hemler and her husband Chris of East Berlin, PA, six grandchildren; Bradley Slaybaugh, Ashley Slaybaugh, Jared Robinson, Jenna Robinson, Joey Hemler, Chloe Hemler, a great grandson, Rhett Robinson, two sisters; Donna Krietz of Waynesboro, PA, Barbara Boyd of Amelia Island, FL, a brother, Richard Martin of McConnellsburg, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. Rosita was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne A. Robinson.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing on Monday, August 3rd at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.