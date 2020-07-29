1/1
Rosita Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosita Robinson

Gettysburg - Rosita Marie Robinson, 83, Gettysburg, PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She was born May 1, 1937 in Chambersburg, PA the daughter of the late Christian Martin and Martha Martin Mills. Rosita's husband, Joseph E. Robinson died in 2001.

Mrs. Robinson was a former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She graduated from Chambersburg High School and the Philadelphia School of Nursing. For over 40 years she was employed at the Gettysburg Hospital. She worked in almost every department in the hospital but spent 25 years in the Emergency Room. Rosita loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader and Baltimore Orioles fan.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by three children; Sharon M. Slaybaugh and her husband Tim of Gettysburg, PA, Joseph E. Robinson, II and his wife Jenni of Gettysburg, PA, Melissa A. Hemler and her husband Chris of East Berlin, PA, six grandchildren; Bradley Slaybaugh, Ashley Slaybaugh, Jared Robinson, Jenna Robinson, Joey Hemler, Chloe Hemler, a great grandson, Rhett Robinson, two sisters; Donna Krietz of Waynesboro, PA, Barbara Boyd of Amelia Island, FL, a brother, Richard Martin of McConnellsburg, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. Rosita was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne A. Robinson.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing on Monday, August 3rd at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved