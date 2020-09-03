1/1
Roxane T. Hockenberry
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxane T. Hockenberry

Chambersburg - Roxane Tammy Hockenberry, age 62, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home. Born October 16, 1957 in Waynesboro, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clifford Rock and Leona Starliper Gordon, and was raised by her mother and her stepfather, Charles Gordon.

A 1975 graduate of Clear Spring High School, she spent most of her adult life working at McCoy Electronics, and then at Menno Haven, where she worked for 10 years as a CNA. She loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her step-father, she is survived by her husband of nearly 13 years, Roy G. Hockenberry, whom she married on December 19, 2007; children John Starr (wife Amber) of Mercersburg, PA, Kristin Thornton (husband Mike) of Chambersburg, PA, and Nick Hockenberry of Shippensburg, PA; five grandchildren, Joshua and Allison Starr, Kellen, Kashtin, and Karra Thornton; and siblings, Katrina Pettner (husband Gary), Charles Gordon (wife Pam), David Gordon, and Anita Barnsley (husband Ivan). In addition to her mother and biological father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kim McDonald.

Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Private inurnment will take place in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved