Roxane T. Hockenberry
Chambersburg - Roxane Tammy Hockenberry, age 62, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home. Born October 16, 1957 in Waynesboro, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clifford Rock and Leona Starliper Gordon, and was raised by her mother and her stepfather, Charles Gordon.
A 1975 graduate of Clear Spring High School, she spent most of her adult life working at McCoy Electronics, and then at Menno Haven, where she worked for 10 years as a CNA. She loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her step-father, she is survived by her husband of nearly 13 years, Roy G. Hockenberry, whom she married on December 19, 2007; children John Starr (wife Amber) of Mercersburg, PA, Kristin Thornton (husband Mike) of Chambersburg, PA, and Nick Hockenberry of Shippensburg, PA; five grandchildren, Joshua and Allison Starr, Kellen, Kashtin, and Karra Thornton; and siblings, Katrina Pettner (husband Gary), Charles Gordon (wife Pam), David Gordon, and Anita Barnsley (husband Ivan). In addition to her mother and biological father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kim McDonald.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Private inurnment will take place in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com