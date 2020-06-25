Roxyanne Roeder
Chambersburg - Roxyanne Roeder, 87, passed away June 25, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 17906 Garden Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21740, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.