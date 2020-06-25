Roxyanne Roeder
Roxyanne Roeder

Chambersburg - Roxyanne Roeder, 87, passed away June 25, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 17906 Garden Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21740, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
