Roy C. Stevens, Jr.
Chambersburg - Roy C. "Bugs" Stevens, Jr., 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019 at York Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Waynesboro. Born August 8, 1923 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Roy C., Sr. and Mary Margaret Troutman Stevens. Roy was a 1943 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. He served with the US Army as a member of the 194th Glider Infantry as an anti-tank gunner and paratrooper in the European Theater during WWII. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal; three bronze stars; and was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. Roy was one of the first paid firefighters in the Borough of Chambersburg and following his retirement owned and operated an exterminating business. He was a member of First United Methodist Church; Trout Unlimited; and the Men of the Mountain. He loved to hunt and was an avid fly fisherman. He taught fly tying lessons for 50 years to many fly fishing enthusiasts including former President Jimmy Carter. His beloved wife, Dorothy Shade Stevens, whom he married September 1, 1943, preceded him in death on August 5, 2015.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Betsy J. Stevens and his daughter-in-law Paula Hamilton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Denny Stevens; one brother; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA with his daughter-in-law, Paula Hamilton officiating. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA; , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; or to the American Diabetes Associaton, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
