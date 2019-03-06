Services
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Roy D. Watson Obituary
Roy D. Watson

Shippensburg - Roy D. Watson, age 77 of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Monday, March 3, 1941 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late George W. and Alice J. (Cline) Watson.

Roy recently retired from New Visions where he drove a transport van. He attended Open Door Church in Chambersburg. He was known for his skills in wood working and enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his back yard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonita L. (Harrison) Watson of Shippensburg, his daughter, Tina (Watson) Holesa of Chambersburg, his son, David Watson of Chambersburg, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, former wife, Donna (Lynch) Watson and sister, Dorothy Henson.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 8 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Pastor Carl McKee officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to the , memo: NKF Serving the Delaware Valley, 1500 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 6, 2019
