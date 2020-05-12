Services
Roy Snider


1926 - 2020
Roy Snider Obituary
Roy Snider

Chambersburg - Roy E. Snider, 93, of Chambersburg passed away on May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 7, 1926 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Samuel R. and Olive R. (Rotz) Snider. On March 27, 1959, Roy married Nancy C. (Souder) Snider. They raised two children, Glenda and Kevin. Roy attended Salem Lutheran Church and was an active member of the Hamilton Ruritan Club. He was a US Army Corps of Engineers veteran and a member of the American Legion. He retired from McCleary Oil Company, where he worked for 29 years. Roy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was known for his sense of humor, clever jokes, and contagious laugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mabel Beckwith and Phyllis Jean Knoll, and his brother, David "Pete" Snider. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Snider; his sister, Shirley Brechbill; his two children, Glenda Haarer and Kevin Snider; his six grandchildren, Justin Snider, Megan (Snider) Baumgardner, and Joshua, Jonathan, Jeremy, and Joel Haarer; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or Hamilton Ruritan Club. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 12 to May 14, 2020
