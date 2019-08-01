|
Ruby M. Stouffer
Martinsburg - Ruby M. Stouffer, 82, of Martinsburg, WV and formerly of Chambersburg passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2019 at Menno Haven. Born November 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Ethel Wagaman Stouffer. Ruby was a 1953 graduate of the Greencastle Antrim High School and served as class secretary. She worked for 42 years as a legal secretary with Wertime and Guyer in Greencastle and was last employed at the Shook Home and at Hardee's in Chambersburg. She was certified as a Notary. Ruby had attended King Street United Brethren Church and the Golden Links Sunday school class. She enjoyed the beach, walking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina J. Coffey (Donald R., Jr.) of Chambersburg and Tasha Nichols (Erik) of Martinsburg, WV; two grandsons, Donald S. Coffey (Abby) and Kohen L. Nichols; a great-grandson, Cameron; a great-granddaughter, Chloe; and three siblings, Louise Payne (late Eric) of Marion, Wayne Stouffer (Peggy) of Waynesboro, and Gladys Hill (Richard) of Marion.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 1, 2019