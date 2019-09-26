Services
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freedom in Christ Church
4042 Sycamore Grove Rd.
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Freedom in Christ Church
4042 Sycamore Grove Rd.
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Gearhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell V. "Rusty" Gearhart


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell V. "Rusty" Gearhart Obituary
Russell "Rusty" V. Gearhart

Shippensburg - Russell "Rusty" V. Gearhart, age 61, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. He was born November 29, 1957 in Du Bois, PA, the son of the late William and Betty (Bailey) Gearhart.

Russell graduated from Du Bois Area High School in 1975. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a motor transport operator for the 629th Transportation Company. Over the years, "Rusty" worked as a truck driver, for the majority of his life, and also a heavy equipment operator and a yard jockey. He was a member of Freedom of Christ Church of Chambersburg. In his spare time, "Rusty" enjoyed being outdoors and boating, camping, kayaking, four-wheeling and fixing up things for others. But most of all, "Rusty" really enjoyed spending time with his family when they could all get together.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Martha "Marty" (Crowe) Gearhart of Shippensburg. He is also survived by his two sisters, Mildred Hollopeter of Du Bois and Linda Hamilton and her husband, David of Grampian, PA; six children, Jennifer Conrad and her husband, Greg of Plymouth, OH, Jessica Gearhart and her fiancé, Dale Fletcher of Plymouth, OH; Brian Gearhart of Waynesboro, VA and Kristy McKenzie and her husband, DeAndre of Manassas, VA; step-daughter, Lesa Spedden and her husband, Brian of Chambersburg; step-son, Jerrell Smith and his wife, Justine of Chambersburg and ten grandchildren.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 28 at Freedom in Christ Church, 4042 Sycamore Grove Rd., Chambersburg, PA with Pastor John Pogue officiating. There will be a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in "Rusty's" memory to , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Freedom in Christ Church, 4042 Sycamore Grove Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now