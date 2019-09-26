|
|
Russell "Rusty" V. Gearhart
Shippensburg - Russell "Rusty" V. Gearhart, age 61, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. He was born November 29, 1957 in Du Bois, PA, the son of the late William and Betty (Bailey) Gearhart.
Russell graduated from Du Bois Area High School in 1975. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a motor transport operator for the 629th Transportation Company. Over the years, "Rusty" worked as a truck driver, for the majority of his life, and also a heavy equipment operator and a yard jockey. He was a member of Freedom of Christ Church of Chambersburg. In his spare time, "Rusty" enjoyed being outdoors and boating, camping, kayaking, four-wheeling and fixing up things for others. But most of all, "Rusty" really enjoyed spending time with his family when they could all get together.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Martha "Marty" (Crowe) Gearhart of Shippensburg. He is also survived by his two sisters, Mildred Hollopeter of Du Bois and Linda Hamilton and her husband, David of Grampian, PA; six children, Jennifer Conrad and her husband, Greg of Plymouth, OH, Jessica Gearhart and her fiancé, Dale Fletcher of Plymouth, OH; Brian Gearhart of Waynesboro, VA and Kristy McKenzie and her husband, DeAndre of Manassas, VA; step-daughter, Lesa Spedden and her husband, Brian of Chambersburg; step-son, Jerrell Smith and his wife, Justine of Chambersburg and ten grandchildren.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 28 at Freedom in Christ Church, 4042 Sycamore Grove Rd., Chambersburg, PA with Pastor John Pogue officiating. There will be a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in "Rusty's" memory to , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Freedom in Christ Church, 4042 Sycamore Grove Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 26, 2019