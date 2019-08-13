Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Green Spring First Church of God
Newville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Spring First Church of God
Newville, PA
View Map
Ruth A. Brenize


1931 - 2019
Ruth A. Brenize Obituary
Ruth A. Brenize

Newburg - Ruth A. Brenize, 88, a resident of Green Ridge Village, formerly of Newburg, departed this life on the afternoon, of Saturday, August 10, 2019, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born on January 13, 1931, in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Alonzo and Rhoda Beltz Rotz. Ruth was a homemaker throughout her life, but also drove a school bus for the former Lee McBeth & Sons Co. She was a member of the Green Spring First Church of God and its Golden Rule Sunday School class. Ruth enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and also liked to paint and do needle work. She is survived by two sons, David A. Brenize and wife Eileen of Shippensburg and Larry E. Brenize of Newburg; daughter-in-law, Carma Brenize of Newburg; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Brenize, Jr., who died on September 16, 1995; two sons, William C. "Bill" Brenize and Andrew R. Brenize; and four brothers. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 16, 2019 at the Green Spring First Church of God, Newville. Pastor Philip Steele will officiate. Interment will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Spring First Church of God. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
