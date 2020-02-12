|
|
Ruth B. Hoch
Chambersburg - Ruth B. Hoch, 97, of Chambersburg, previously of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home (formerly Luther Ridge).
She was born March 30, 1922, near Inglenook, Dauphin County, PA, at the confluence of the Susquehanna and Juniata Rivers. Ruth was a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Effie Piper Burkholder.
She was a lifelong member of the Mongul United Brethren Church, near Shippensburg, and for several years was church pianist and organist. During World War II, Ruth worked for the Selective Service in Harrisburg. Later she became a beautician. Ruth then went on to work at the Letterkenny Army Depot and retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy S. Hoch, who passed away April 7, 2002. Five brothers and four sisters are also deceased.
Ruth is survived by two children, Dr. Bradley R. Hoch and his wife Amy, and Marilyn H. McQuaide and her husband Robert, all of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Adam Hoch of San Diego, CA, Emily Weaver and her husband Matthew of Chapel Hill, NC, Jonathan Hoch and his wife Melissa of Gettysburg, Brendan McQuaide and his wife Kayla of Fairfield, and Dylan McQuaide and his wife Kathryn of Melbourne, FL; four great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Lydia Hoch, Zachary Weaver and Jay McQuaide; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, Chambersburg. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Fischl. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the personal care facility, the Inn at SpiritTrust Lutheran Home, 2735 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020