Ruth Cristiano
Fayetteville - Rita Cristiano, age 84, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 3, 1936, in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Silvia Baldino Casalbore.
Mrs. Cristiano was a 1954 graduate of Commerce High School in Yonkers, NY. She was a homemaker most of her adult years, raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, spending time with family, and bringing "Goodies" that she baked to friends and family. Her most cherished pastime was being the best "Nana" to her grandchildren. She was a member of the New Franklin Assembly of God Church.
Surviving are two children, Rita Marie Yee (husband Arthur) of Franklin Park, NJ and Joseph Cristiano (wife Mary Ann) of Stormville, NY; three grandchildren, Stephen and Erika Cristiano and Francina Yee; and a brother, John Casalbore of Greece, NY. Affectionately known as "Aunt Rita", she will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor James Brunetto will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 3 - 5 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Please note that current PA Department of Health Guidelines will be observed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences maybe offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
