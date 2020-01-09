Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Chambersburg - Ruth H. Delaney, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 14, 1923 in Winston-Salem, NC, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Hattie Ethel Bolejack Styers. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Chambersburg and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by five children, Joan B. Cook, Thomas J. Delaney, III, Edward I. Leishear, Cynthia H. E. Clark and Joanne H. Painer; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Styers. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, John Leishear; second husband, Thomas Delaney; son John M. Leishear; and nine siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. John Bayer will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
