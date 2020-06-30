Ruth E. Forbes
Chambersburg, PA - Ruth E. Forbes, age 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Chambers Point Nursing Home. Born March 23, 1926, in Fannettsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Edna Fleming Hill.
Mrs. Forbes was a graduate of the former Metal Township High School. She worked on the Production Line at Pet Ritz, where she later retired. Joyful in nature, she always had a smile for you. Along with her sister, Kathleen, Ruth enjoyed helping their brother, Bob with craft shows. She also enjoyed working puzzles.
The last of her immediate family, Mrs. Forbes is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Harry Forbes, Jr. in 1997 and her siblings, Kathleen Snider, and Richard, James, and Robert Hill.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Chaplain Brenda Doyle will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, or the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, both in Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Chambersburg, PA - Ruth E. Forbes, age 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Chambers Point Nursing Home. Born March 23, 1926, in Fannettsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Edna Fleming Hill.
Mrs. Forbes was a graduate of the former Metal Township High School. She worked on the Production Line at Pet Ritz, where she later retired. Joyful in nature, she always had a smile for you. Along with her sister, Kathleen, Ruth enjoyed helping their brother, Bob with craft shows. She also enjoyed working puzzles.
The last of her immediate family, Mrs. Forbes is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Harry Forbes, Jr. in 1997 and her siblings, Kathleen Snider, and Richard, James, and Robert Hill.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Chaplain Brenda Doyle will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, or the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, both in Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.