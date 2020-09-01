1/1
Ruth E. Sheruda
1932 - 2020
Ruth E. Sheruda

Chambersburg - Ruth E. Sheruda, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 31, 2020. Born September 25, 1932 in Peckville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Julia Perek Soapchalk. Ruth worked as a seamstress in Peckville and had been employed with the Penn Delco School District in Aston as a Special Education Aide, as well as a bus aide for handicapped children. She was also an active member of Saint James Episcopal Church in Aston.

Over the years she enjoyed playing cards; cake decorating; making crafts; and decorating for the holidays. In later life she enjoyed spending time at Menno Haven Elderday in Chambersburg. She also took great pleasure spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Sheruda; her daughter, Diane Sheruda Weaver and son-in-law Kerry of Chambersburg; and her grandchildren, Allison of Hagerstown, MD, Andrew of Waynesboro, PA, and Matthew of Chambersburg, PA. She is also survived by a sister, Eleanor Mazur of Buffalo, NY.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent in her name to either Elderday at Menno Haven, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
