Ruth Elizabeth Wingert
Chambersburg - Ruth Elizabeth Wingert, age 95, a resident of Chambers Pointe, Menno Haven, in Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born July 14, 1924, in Elizabethtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Engle and Anna Nora (Brubaker) Shelly.
After graduating from East Donegal High School in 1942, Ruth worked at Continental Press in Elizabethtown, PA, until her marriage to Raymond C. Wingert on March 2, 1946. Being a dedicated homemaker her entire life, Ruth displayed a sense of service, hospitality, and a desire to help and care for others. Ruth worked with her husband for many years on the family farm in Duffield. She was a member of New Guilford Brethren in Christ Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, volunteered with the Cradle Roll and Sewing Circle, and was a Bible Release Time listener. Ruth, with her husband, served at CBM Camp Gilead in Polk City, FL and Kenbrook Bible Camp in Lebanon, PA. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, entertaining family & friends and traveling. One of Ruth's notable talents was her delicious Lancaster County style home cooking.
She is survived by: five children - Jean C. Hess of Chambersburg, Lester C. Wingert (Judy) of Chambersburg, Glenn C. Wingert (Joanne) of Waynesboro, Janice A. Wingert of Chambersburg, and Carolyn R. Augustine (Richard) of Norcross, GA; eleven grandchildren - Douglas Hess, Sharon Purdy, Wendy Kerstetter, Rebekah Fisak, Michael Wingert, Brandt Wingert, Renee Wingert, Nicole Augustine Blair, Kyle Augustine, Bethany Harbaugh, and Luke Wingert; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Private graveside services will be held at New Guilford BIC Church Cemetery where Chaplain Brenda Doyle will officiate. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Roxbury Holiness Camp, Orrstown, PA.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020