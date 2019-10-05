|
|
Ruth F. Garman
Carlisle - Ruth F. Garman, 96, of Carlisle and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg.
She was born April 27, 1923 in Harrington, DE to the late Millard B. and Romayne (Marsh) Fitzgerald.
Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church and loved teaching young children about God's love. Ruth was a graduate of Shippensburg High School in the class of 1941.
She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Lee D. Garman Jr. of Carlisle; three children, Edward (wife Jane) Garman of Chambersburg, Diane (husband Alan) LaBelle of Lancaster, and Philip (wife Carol) Garman of Carlisle; one brother, Robert Fitzgerald of Annapolis, MD; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by three sisters, Romayne Bretz, Leah Bikle, and Marie Lindenmuth.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Christian School of Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 5, 2019