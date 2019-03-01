Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
St. Thomas Cemetery
Ruth Hess Obituary
Ruth Hess

Chambersburg - Obituary for Ruth R. Hess

Ruth R. Hess, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away February 27, 2019 at Providence Place of Chambersburg. She was born on June 25, 1930 in Shade Gap , Pennsylvania to Howard and Hazel (Cowan) Covert. She retired from Letterkenny Army Depot where she had worked as a shipping clerk.

She is survived by her four children: Ronald C. (husband of Brenda) Hess of Greencastle, Patsy A. (wife of Daryl) Hull of Chambersburg, Donald F. (husband of Sherrie) Hess of Chambersburg, and Joyce H. (wife of William) Robertson of Chambersburg. She has eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters and a brother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur F. Hess in 1969 as well as three brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Joe Pickens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 1, 2019
