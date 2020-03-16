|
Ruth I. Decker
Chambersburg - Ruth I. Decker, age 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born September 27, 1925 in Westmoreland County, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Watson and Mabel (Stiltenpole) Watson.
Mrs. Decker was a longtime member of the Ebenezer Church in Greencastle, PA. She loved to be outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting squirrels, and gardening in her flower beds. She enjoyed playing bingo, canning, cooking, and making homemade bread.
She is survived by her children, Linda Brandt, of St. Thomas, PA, Gregory Decker, Sr. (wife Leta) of Mercersburg, PA, and Russell Decker of Shippensburg, PA; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert L. Decker, Sr.; son Gilbert L. Decker, Jr.; five brothers, and one sister.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor David Hann will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be at 1:30 PM on Friday at Siloam Methodist Church Cemetery in Harrisonville, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020