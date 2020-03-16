Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Siloam Methodist Church Cemetery
Harrisonville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth I. Decker


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth I. Decker Obituary
Ruth I. Decker

Chambersburg - Ruth I. Decker, age 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born September 27, 1925 in Westmoreland County, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Watson and Mabel (Stiltenpole) Watson.

Mrs. Decker was a longtime member of the Ebenezer Church in Greencastle, PA. She loved to be outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting squirrels, and gardening in her flower beds. She enjoyed playing bingo, canning, cooking, and making homemade bread.

She is survived by her children, Linda Brandt, of St. Thomas, PA, Gregory Decker, Sr. (wife Leta) of Mercersburg, PA, and Russell Decker of Shippensburg, PA; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert L. Decker, Sr.; son Gilbert L. Decker, Jr.; five brothers, and one sister.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor David Hann will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be at 1:30 PM on Friday at Siloam Methodist Church Cemetery in Harrisonville, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -