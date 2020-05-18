|
Ruth L. (Brandt) Naugle
Liverpool, NY - Ruth L. (Brandt) Naugle, 94, of Liverpool, NY, previously of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday. Ruth was born in Penn Township, Cumberland County on September 5, 1925. As a young girl, her family moved to Shippensburg, PA where she was raised and educated. She was a 1942 graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High School and attended Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA. Her first job was with the Ration Board during WWII. She retired in 1985 from the US Army Depot Systems Command (Letterkenny) as a Management Assistant. Ruth was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church, Shippensburg, where she taught the Beginner's Sunday School Class for over 20 years and served as Church Archivist for a time. She was a member of the Shippensburg Historical Society, a lifetime member of the Civic Club where she served as a docent at the Court House and worked for the Election Board. Ruth was an avid knitter and she enjoyed fishing, the beach and doing puzzles. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose family was the most important thing in her life.
She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Richard L. Naugle, her parents, Donald C. and Mary (Throne) Brandt, three brothers; William, Clyde and Ralph Brandt and two sisters; Helen Brandt and Esther I. Keggereis.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Steve) Wiestling of Liverpool, NY, two granddaughters, Christine (Phillip) Rabice of Cicero, NY, and Caryn (George) Bullis of Ithaca, NY, four great-grandchildren; Isabella and Daniel Rabice and Nicholas and Jacob Bullis, and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held privately under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home, Inc., Liverpool, NY. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg, PA.
The family would like to thank the second floor staff of Elderwood at Liverpool for the caring, friendship and love shown to Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Ruth's memory to the Memorial Fund of Memorial Lutheran Church, 34 East Orange Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Published in Public Opinion from May 18 to May 24, 2020