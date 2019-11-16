Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Cleversburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Virginia Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Virginia Barnett Obituary
Ruth Virginia Barnett

Shippensburg - Ruth Virginia Barnett, 92, life-long resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on February, 14, 1927, in Pumpkin Center, Shippensburg Township., Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Sarah Anna Margaret Sheaffer. Ruth worked at the former Hoffman Mills, Shippensburg, for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1992. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, but her most favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Syvilla A. Barnett of Shippensburg; her son, Edward L. Sheaffer of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Aaron S. Barnett and wife Maria of Pawley's Island, SC, Brian S. Barnett, Sr. and wife Jennifer of Shippensburg, Jeffrey R. Barnett and wife Annie of Fitchburg, WI, and Janell R. Fibikar and husband Scott of Madison, WI; two step-grandsons, Samuel and Nicholas Faith of Wisconsin; eight great grandchildren, Scott, Cory, Peyton, Ella, Evan, and Clair Barnett, and Hannah and Taylor Fibikar; and one great great granddaughter, Riley Barnett. In addition to her mother, Ruth was preceded in death by one son, Richard Eugene Barnett, who died on April 20, 2007. Her graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Cleversburg Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleversburg Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -