Ruth Virginia Barnett
Shippensburg - Ruth Virginia Barnett, 92, life-long resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on February, 14, 1927, in Pumpkin Center, Shippensburg Township., Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Sarah Anna Margaret Sheaffer. Ruth worked at the former Hoffman Mills, Shippensburg, for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1992. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, but her most favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Syvilla A. Barnett of Shippensburg; her son, Edward L. Sheaffer of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Aaron S. Barnett and wife Maria of Pawley's Island, SC, Brian S. Barnett, Sr. and wife Jennifer of Shippensburg, Jeffrey R. Barnett and wife Annie of Fitchburg, WI, and Janell R. Fibikar and husband Scott of Madison, WI; two step-grandsons, Samuel and Nicholas Faith of Wisconsin; eight great grandchildren, Scott, Cory, Peyton, Ella, Evan, and Clair Barnett, and Hannah and Taylor Fibikar; and one great great granddaughter, Riley Barnett. In addition to her mother, Ruth was preceded in death by one son, Richard Eugene Barnett, who died on April 20, 2007. Her graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Cleversburg Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleversburg Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019