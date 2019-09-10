Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Ryan Foley Obituary
Ryan Foley

Chambesburg - Ryan Joseph Foley, 35, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 17, 1984 in Norristown, PA, he was a son of David and Karen Gennaro Cooley.

Ryan was currently employed at Walmart as a grocery clerk. He was previously employed at Stoner's Family Restaurant. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan loved Jesus and his favorite verse was John 3:16-17.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by four siblings, Kelly Wagaman (Matthew), Devin Cooley (Manuel Torres), Michelle Cooley and Dave Cooley; seven nephews; and eight nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Gennaro in 2012.

His memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Omer King will officiate. The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To assist the family with expenses, memorial contributions may be made to Ryan's sister, Devin Cooley, 132 Park Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 10, 2019
