Ryan Harr
Chambersburg - Ryan Lee Harr, 37, of Chambersburg, PA passed away April 22, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1982 in Chambersburg to Carmen Harr. He was a loving son who had a contagious smile and a compassion for others. He loved his family and his friends. He enjoyed poker, baseball and Spawn comic books.
He is survived by his mother, Carmen (Harr) Gunnett, his step-father, Phillip Gunnett and their three children; Nicole Gunnett of Ft. Loudon, William Gunnett of Chambersburg and Carly Gunnett of Shippensburg. He is also survived by a niece, Emery Peters of Ft. Loudon; by his maternal grandparents, Helen (wife of Sam) Rice of Chambersburg and John (husband of Pauline) Harr of Newport, PA.
Due to the current health crisis there will be no services at this time but there will be a Celebration of Life service when the current health crisis is over, to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020