Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Harr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Harr


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Harr Obituary
Ryan Harr

Chambersburg - Ryan Lee Harr, 37, of Chambersburg, PA passed away April 22, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1982 in Chambersburg to Carmen Harr. He was a loving son who had a contagious smile and a compassion for others. He loved his family and his friends. He enjoyed poker, baseball and Spawn comic books.

He is survived by his mother, Carmen (Harr) Gunnett, his step-father, Phillip Gunnett and their three children; Nicole Gunnett of Ft. Loudon, William Gunnett of Chambersburg and Carly Gunnett of Shippensburg. He is also survived by a niece, Emery Peters of Ft. Loudon; by his maternal grandparents, Helen (wife of Sam) Rice of Chambersburg and John (husband of Pauline) Harr of Newport, PA.

Due to the current health crisis there will be no services at this time but there will be a Celebration of Life service when the current health crisis is over, to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -