Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-2421
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Huntsdale Church of the Brethren
170 Church Rd.
Carlisle, PA
View Map
Chambersburg - S. Rodney Mellinger, 84, of Chambersburg, formerly of Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 5, 1934 in Huntsdale and was a son of the late Selden and Anna (Fenicle) Mellinger. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Grace E. Mellinger.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Beulah McClure Mellinger, four children; David Campbell (Deborah), Carlisle, Jack Campbell (Kathy), Anderson, South Carolina, Ellen Mellinger-Blouch (Judd), Hershey and Jennifer Mellinger, Mechanicsburg, three stepchildren; James McClure (Susan) Anna, TX, Beth Barbely, Chambersburg and Tanya Weaver (George), Carlisle. In addition, Rodney is survived by nine grandchildren and four step grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, George, a sister, Eldora Blacksmith, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rodney was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and Juniata College. He served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a retired federal employee at the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot. Rodney was a member of the Chambersburg Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter and an accomplished knife maker. Other interests included cutting wood on his mountain property in Three Square Hollow, woodcarving, playing cards, restoring antique cars, and watching his grandsons play football.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren, 170 Church Rd., Carlisle, PA. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in the church cemetery followed by a fellowship meal at the church. A viewing will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . www.Since1853.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 4, 2019
