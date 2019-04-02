|
|
Sally McKeown
Shippensburg, PA - Sally A. McKeown, 84, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Quincy Village Retirement Community.
Born Tuesday. February 26, 1935 in Cortland, NY, she was a daughter of the late Willard A. and Edith Coville Stevens.
She was a graduate of Cortland High School. Sally worked as a secretary for the Raytheon Company, Saudi Arabia. She enjoyed quilting and traveling.
Sally is survived by two daughters, Eva Maureen (Tony) Miley, Chambersburg, and Marguerite Susan McKeown, Four Oaks, NC; three grandsons, Jacob Ocker, Nathan Ocker, both of Willow Spring, NC, and Benjamin Ocker, Shippensburg; eight great grandchildren; three sisters; Susan Stevens, Sandy Stevens, both of Cortland, NY, and Sharon Krewson, Norfolk, VA; one brother, William Stevens, Cortland, NY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William John McKeown, who died July 27, 2009.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Chaplain Justin Isbister officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday, in the funeral home.Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 2, 2019