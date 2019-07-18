|
Samuel A. "Sam" Tarquino
Chambersburg, PA - Samuel "Sam" Austin Tarquino, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Chambers Pointe, Chambersburg, PA. Born on November 10, 1920 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Pasquale & Giovanna (Vagnoni) Tarquino.
Sam graduated from the former Chambersburg High School in 1939. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, where he was an aerial gunner on a B-29 Superfortress in the 20th US Air Force, 502nd Bomb Group, 315th Wing. His plane number was Temper 54, and he was on the last bombing raid over Japan when the war ended. Sam married Elsie "Sis" Johnston, and they were together for sixty-five years until her death in August 2006.
Sam was a small business owner/operator for several years, and later worked and retired from M & T Bank (formerly Valleybank). He immensely enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and being with friends and family. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. Sam was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish, serving on the altar and singing in the choir.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo (Larry) Roland of Austin, Texas, and his son, Terry (Cathy) Tarquino of Fayetteville, PA. He is also survived by four granddaughters, seven great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, Sam was predeceased by his son, Dr. (honorary) Larry G. Tarquino in March 1967. He was also predeceased by three brothers (John, Eugene, and Joe), and three sisters (Andrena Isenberger, Euphemia Haas, and Mary Tarquino).
Visitation will be held on Sunday evening, July 21st, from 6 PM-8 PM at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. A rosary and vigil service will begin at 7:30 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 22nd at 10:30 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. The Very Rev. Fr. Luis R. Rodriguez and Rev. Fr. Dominic DiBiccaro will celebrate. Interment will be held at Corpus Christi Cemetery, 651 Lincoln Hwy, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Sam's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at www.cff.org, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered on Sam's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 18, 2019