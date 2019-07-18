Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Tarquino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel A. "Sam" Tarquino


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel A. "Sam" Tarquino Obituary
Samuel A. "Sam" Tarquino

Chambersburg, PA - Samuel "Sam" Austin Tarquino, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Chambers Pointe, Chambersburg, PA. Born on November 10, 1920 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Pasquale & Giovanna (Vagnoni) Tarquino.

Sam graduated from the former Chambersburg High School in 1939. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, where he was an aerial gunner on a B-29 Superfortress in the 20th US Air Force, 502nd Bomb Group, 315th Wing. His plane number was Temper 54, and he was on the last bombing raid over Japan when the war ended. Sam married Elsie "Sis" Johnston, and they were together for sixty-five years until her death in August 2006.

Sam was a small business owner/operator for several years, and later worked and retired from M & T Bank (formerly Valleybank). He immensely enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and being with friends and family. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. Sam was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish, serving on the altar and singing in the choir.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo (Larry) Roland of Austin, Texas, and his son, Terry (Cathy) Tarquino of Fayetteville, PA. He is also survived by four granddaughters, seven great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Sam was predeceased by his son, Dr. (honorary) Larry G. Tarquino in March 1967. He was also predeceased by three brothers (John, Eugene, and Joe), and three sisters (Andrena Isenberger, Euphemia Haas, and Mary Tarquino).

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening, July 21st, from 6 PM-8 PM at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. A rosary and vigil service will begin at 7:30 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 22nd at 10:30 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. The Very Rev. Fr. Luis R. Rodriguez and Rev. Fr. Dominic DiBiccaro will celebrate. Interment will be held at Corpus Christi Cemetery, 651 Lincoln Hwy, Chambersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Sam's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at www.cff.org, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered on Sam's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now