|
|
Samuel Abner Thrush
Chambersburg - Samuel Abner Thrush, 92 of Chambersburg, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Chambers Pointe, Menno Haven, Chambersburg.
He was born August 3, 1926 in Shippensburg, PA. Samuel was a son of the late Samuel Leslie and Elizabeth Christine Diehl Thrush.
Samuel was a retired dairy farmer. He was a member of the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, Shippensburg. Samuel was a graduate of the former Shippensburg High School.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Shafer Thrush, who passed away September 27, 2017. Two sisters, Marie Wingert and Pauline Burkholder; three brothers, Arthur, Donald and Kenneth Thrush; and one nephew, Dean Thrush, are also deceased.
Samuel is survived by four children, Lynn (Carol) Thrush of Tipp City, OH, Ray (Jean) Thrush of Shippensburg, Cheryl (Dale) Rice of Chambersburg and Kevin (DeAnne) Thrush of Leola; one sister, Nancy (Harold) Mellinger of Mt. Joy; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, Shippensburg with Bishop Lynn Thrush and Pastor Ron Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services in church on Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Rock Brethren in Christ Church, 22 Mt. Rock Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 27, 2019