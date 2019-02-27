|
Samuel Brindle
St. Thomas - Samuel (Fuzzy) Orville Brindle Jr, 89, of St. Thomas, PA went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019 while at ManorCare in Chambersburg, PA. He was born December 29, 1929 in Chambersburg to the late S. Orville Sr. and Gladys (Funk) Brindle. Samuel graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1947 and later went on to serve his country in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean Conflict.
Sam spent most of his career in the auto industry. He owned/operated a salvage yard, used car lot and an auto body shop. He also served as an arbitrator at PADE Auto Auction. Sam loved to fish, hunt, tell stories and make people laugh, but what was most important to him was spreading the word of God to everyone he met. He helped with the Released Time program at Camp Joy-El and helped with work at Camp Gilead in Florida. He and his wife conducted Sunday services at the Saunderosa Campground in Mercersburg, with offerings going to Camp Joy-El. He also enjoyed Singing and playing music to people he would visit in nursing homes. Sam is a member of the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church in Chambersburg and the American Legion in St. Thomas.
Sam is survived by his wife of 68 years Betty P (Grimm) Brindle and children Michael F Brindle (wife Karen), Steven M Brindle (fiancé Ruth Kuhn), Patricia A Mixell (husband Steve), John A Brindle, Susan M Brown (husband Rick), and David C Brindle (wife Frankie). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a number of nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Lois Brindle and Louise Fitz.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in St. Thomas on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM. Funeral services will be at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in St. Thomas on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation one hour before the service. Reverend Ron Strader will be officiating. Interment will be at the St. Thomas Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, 8204 Fort McCord Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Joy El Camps and Retreats, 3741 Joy El Dr., Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be made at kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 27, 2019