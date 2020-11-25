Samuel Earl Wenger, III
Frederick, MD - Samuel Earl Wenger, III of Frederick, Maryland, was born on November 20, 1957 in Chambersburg, PA, to Samuel E. Wenger, Jr., and Helen (Graham) Wenger, the third of six children and the eldest son. On Monday, November 23, 2020, just three days after his 63rd birthday, he died suddenly while hunting in one of his favorite places on earth, Smokehole, West Virginia, a truly majestic location.
A 1975 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School, he married Caryl Jean Guyer on December 4, 1976 at the Shippensburg Church of the Brethren, and together they raised two wonderful children.
Sam could do anything. Early on he was a dairy farmer, milking his own registered herd. As the years went by, he began building homes in Chambersburg and the surrounding area, and in 1998 he began work as a "Critter Control" technician. He had many amusing "critter" stories and loved to share them anytime he had an audience.
He was an amazing finish carpenter and contractor, and had many loyal customers in Frederick County, Montgomery County, and Carroll County, Maryland. Sam loved God and the life he was given, he loved his work, he loved playing golf, and he dearly loved his family. He was always optimistic and encouraging, and he had the best sense of humor. He was a kind and caring husband, father, and "Pop-Pop" to his beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Janelle C. (Warren) Baker and their three children, Carly, Thomas, and Caitlyn of Port Matilda, PA; and his son Jordan D. (Ashley Gardner) Wenger and their four children, Griffin, Ava, Ian, and Brayden, of Cincinnati, OH.
His parents also survive him, along with siblings Loretta (Dan) Hylton, of Fayetteville, PA; Nelson (Michelle) Wenger of Newburg, PA; Linda (Mike) Rowles, of East Waterford, PA; and Nevin (Melanie) Wenger, of Newville, PA, and many nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois A. Glass, in 2007.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Norland Cemetery, 2295 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered at geiselfuneralhome.com