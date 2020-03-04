|
|
Sanda Rabenold
Chambersburg - Sanda M. Rabenold, 91, of Chambersburg, passed away February 26, 2020, at Chambersburg Hospital.
Born on December 27, 1928, in Aiud, Alba County, Romania, she was a daughter of the late Vasile Fodor and Tiberia Besa. Her mother was a teacher and her father was a high-level military officer.
After college, Sanda was a teacher and later a translator involved with the United Nations program in Romania. Later, she and her husband served in Egypt, New York, and again in Romania. After they retired, several companies employed her for a period of time.
Surviving is her loving husband of 43 years, Ray; four children, Mark, Debra, Matei, and Paul; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020