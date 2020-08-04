Sandra Anne (Haines) Shupp
Chambersburg - Sandra Anne (Haines) Shupp, 75, of Chambersburg, Pa., died suddenly at Chambersburg Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
She was born in Hagerstown, Md., on Father's Day, June 17, 1945.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brady F. and Edna Mae (Younker) Haines of Pecktonville, Md.
On Aug. 13, 1966, she married Gerald E. Shupp. They were married nearly 54 years and had two children, Julie Shupp (Courtenay Elder) of Maugansville, Md., and Kristi Shupp-George (Beth Shupp-George) of Chambersburg, Pa. Sandra had three grandchildren, Jacob Brady and Sarah Brady of Maugansville and Ellie Shupp-George of Chambersburg. In addition, Sandra is survived by her brother, John B. Haines (Debbie Haines) of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Sandra was a 1967 graduate of Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her Nursing Diploma; later that year she received her R.N. License from the MD State Board of Nursing. She worked as a Staff RN at UMH in Baltimore for several months following graduation. Later she worked as an RN in Lynnwood, Wash. and Dayton, Ohio. Sandra also worked for the state of Maryland as an RN supervisor at the Juvenile Justice Department Youth Detention Center near Hagerstown, where she retired in 2010.
Sandra was a military wife who accompanied Gerald on USAF assignments to Washington state, California, New Brunswick, Canada, Nebraska, Louisiana, and Ohio during their 25-year career with the Air Force.
Sandra was a loyal friend of Bill W. for 44 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, gardening and trips to the beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
