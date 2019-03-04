Services
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 733-3575
For more information about
Sandra Barnhart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
19731 Shiloh Church Rd.
Hagerstown , PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
19731 Shiloh Church Rd.
Hagerstown , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Barnhart


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Barnhart Obituary
Sandra Barnhart

St. Thomas - Sandra Lee "Sondie" Barnhart, 77, of St. Thomas, Pa., passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital, York, Pa.

Born May 11, 1941 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Virginia (Black) Kiser. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lynn Taylor and a brother, Kimmerly Kiser.

Mrs. Barnhart had worked for Coss Food Market, Westbury Fashions formerly Dorby, Washington County Hospital and Nick's Airport Inn.

She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, Hagerstown where she was active in several committees and also leading services and greeting.

She was an active volunteer at Potomac Heights Elementary School where her granddaughters attended and became a grandmother to all the children, chaperoning field trips and being a cafeteria monitor. She also volunteered at Chambersburg Hospital.

Mrs. Barnhart is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Arthur E. Barnhart; one son, James Barnhart; two granddaughters, Ashley Prindle and husband, Andrew and Amber Keck; four sisters, Ann brown, Barbara Wallech, Sherry Shoemaker and Sally McKee; two brothers, Wayne and Greg Kiser and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 19731 Shiloh Church Rd. Hagerstown with Rev. Dionne Hall officiating.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 6th from 6-8 P.M. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown and on Thursday one hour prior to the service at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh UMC, Tea Ladies Fund, address above.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now