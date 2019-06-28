|
|
Sandra Dee "Sandy" Mellott
Needmore - Sandra Dee "Sandy" Mellott, 57, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, June 24th, 2019 at her residence.
Sandy was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 23, 1962, the daughter of Thelma L. (Ramsey) and Cecil B. Mellott, of Needmore, PA.
She was a member of the Needmore Bible Church and also the Pleasant Ridge Church of the Brethren in Needmore, PA. During her life, she was a Stylist at J.C. Penny in Chambersburg, PA for ten years, worked at the Book-N-Card Mall, was owner/operator of Sandy's Hallmark in Waynesboro, PA, owner/operator of Sandy's Family Daycare in Needmore, PA and most recently was owner/operator of Sandy's Beauty Salon in Needmore, PA. Sandy enjoyed the beach, gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Jaz.
In addition to her parents, Sandy is survived by sons Phillip L. Mason, of Needmore, PA, Nicholas A. Mason, of Needmore, PA, sister Christa D. (companion Lonnie Zeigler) Mellott, of St. Thomas, PA and brother Douglas D. (husband of Rebecca) Mellott, of Needmore, PA.
Funeral services will be private to honor Sandy's wishes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at the Needmore Bible Church, Needmore, PA.
Donations may be made in memory of Sandy to a church or .
Arrangements were made by the Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 28, 2019